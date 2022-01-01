Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Plainfield

Plainfield restaurants
Plainfield restaurants that serve quesadillas

La Bendita

403 Watchung Ave, Plainfield

Big Quesadilla Con Camarón (Shrimp)$15.99
Shrimp cooked with chili sauce, spices, garlic, & oil, stuffed into a 12" crisp flour tortilla filled with melted mozzarella & served with a sauce of your choice. Served with fresh cucumbers & limes.
Big Quesadilla Con Carne$11.99
Crisp 12" flour tortilla stuffed with melted mozzarella, diced onions, cilantro, and meat(s)/ vegetable(s) of your choice. Served with fresh cucumbers & limes.
Big Quesadilla Con Queso$8.99
Crisp 12" flour tortilla stuffed with melted mozzarella, diced onions, and cilantro. Served with fresh cucumbers & lime.
TACOS • NACHOS • QUESADILLAS

Taco Bout It

27 E Greenbrook Rd, North Plainfield

Avg 4.8 (469 reviews)
Shrimp Quesadilla$10.49
Grilled shrimp, peppers, onions with melted cheese in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of sour cream.
Chicken Quesadilla$10.79
Grilled chicken, peppers, onions with melted cheese in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of sour cream.
Steak Quesadilla$13.09
Steak, peppers, onions with melted cheese in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of sour cream..
