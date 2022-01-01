Quesadillas in Plainfield
Plainfield restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about La Bendita
La Bendita
403 Watchung Ave, Plainfield
|Big Quesadilla Con Camarón (Shrimp)
|$15.99
Shrimp cooked with chili sauce, spices, garlic, & oil, stuffed into a 12" crisp flour tortilla filled with melted mozzarella & served with a sauce of your choice. Served with fresh cucumbers & limes.
|Big Quesadilla Con Carne
|$11.99
Crisp 12" flour tortilla stuffed with melted mozzarella, diced onions, cilantro, and meat(s)/ vegetable(s) of your choice. Served with fresh cucumbers & limes.
|Big Quesadilla Con Queso
|$8.99
Crisp 12" flour tortilla stuffed with melted mozzarella, diced onions, and cilantro. Served with fresh cucumbers & lime.
More about Taco Bout It
TACOS • NACHOS • QUESADILLAS
Taco Bout It
27 E Greenbrook Rd, North Plainfield
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$10.49
Grilled shrimp, peppers, onions with melted cheese in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of sour cream.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.79
Grilled chicken, peppers, onions with melted cheese in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of sour cream.
|Steak Quesadilla
|$13.09
Steak, peppers, onions with melted cheese in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of sour cream..