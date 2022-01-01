Tacos in Plainfield
Plainfield restaurants that serve tacos
More about La Bendita
La Bendita
403 Watchung Ave, Plainfield
|Taco Bites
|$6.99
3 small corn tortillas stuffed with cilantro, onions, your choice of meat/ vegetable & your favorite sauce. Served with a side of lime & cucumbers.
|Chorizo Tacos (3)
|$12.99
Seasoned ground pork marinated lightly in a chili paste with a hint of cilantro & onions. Placed delicately into a warm 6" corn tortilla and served with a side of cucumbers, limes, and a sauce or salsa of your choice.
|Pastor Tacos (3)
|$12.99
Achiote marinated grilled pork, onions, cilantro, and fresh pineapple wrapped gently in a 5" warm corn tortilla, served with a side of cucumbers, limes, and a sauce or salsa of your choice.
More about Taco Bout It
TACOS • NACHOS • QUESADILLAS
Taco Bout It
27 E Greenbrook Rd, North Plainfield
|The Taco Box
Our fully customizable taco experience. Choose your protein, type of tortilla, sauces and a side. Feeds 6-8 people. Tacos come pre-assembled (unless otherwise specified), toppings vary according to the type of taco. We use corn tortillas for all our tacos. (Crunchy & Soft)
|"Taco Bout It" Nachos
|$10.79
Crunchy house made chips covered with melted cheese with your choice of toppings, sauce, and protein.
|Angus Steak Tacos
|$13.79
Three tender steak tacos served with white onions, cilantro, lime wedges, topped with cheese and your choice of sauce. Served in corn tortillas.