Tacos in Plainfield

Plainfield restaurants
Plainfield restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

La Bendita

403 Watchung Ave, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Bites$6.99
3 small corn tortillas stuffed with cilantro, onions, your choice of meat/ vegetable & your favorite sauce. Served with a side of lime & cucumbers.
Chorizo Tacos (3)$12.99
Seasoned ground pork marinated lightly in a chili paste with a hint of cilantro & onions. Placed delicately into a warm 6" corn tortilla and served with a side of cucumbers, limes, and a sauce or salsa of your choice.
Pastor Tacos (3)$12.99
Achiote marinated grilled pork, onions, cilantro, and fresh pineapple wrapped gently in a 5" warm corn tortilla, served with a side of cucumbers, limes, and a sauce or salsa of your choice.
More about La Bendita
Item pic

TACOS • NACHOS • QUESADILLAS

Taco Bout It

27 E Greenbrook Rd, North Plainfield

Avg 4.8 (469 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
The Taco Box
Our fully customizable taco experience. Choose your protein, type of tortilla, sauces and a side. Feeds 6-8 people. Tacos come pre-assembled (unless otherwise specified), toppings vary according to the type of taco. We use corn tortillas for all our tacos. (Crunchy & Soft)
"Taco Bout It" Nachos$10.79
Crunchy house made chips covered with melted cheese with your choice of toppings, sauce, and protein.
Angus Steak Tacos$13.79
Three tender steak tacos served with white onions, cilantro, lime wedges, topped with cheese and your choice of sauce. Served in corn tortillas.
More about Taco Bout It

