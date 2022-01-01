Plainsboro restaurants you'll love
Must-try Plainsboro restaurants
More about Jhopri Restaurant
Jhopri Restaurant
6 Market Street #904, Plainsboro
|Popular items
|Vegetable Samosa
|$6.99
crispy fried turnovers deliciously filled with mildly spiced potatoes and peas.
|PLAIN NAAN
|$3.00
Traditional white bread, baked in the tandoor
|BUTTER CHICKEN
|$17.99
Tandoor baked chicken cooked in oriental spices with tomatoes and butter
More about TacoRito - Plainsboro
TacoRito - Plainsboro
7 Schalks Crossing Rd, plainsboro
|Popular items
|Crazy Quesadilla
This is not your average quesadilla, this guy is stuffed with everything! Corn, cilantro, guacamole, Mexican cream, peppers, cheese, meat, pico de gio, lettuce, tomato and off course, love.
|Crazy Empanadas
3 Empanadas stuffed with a tasty mixture that includes shredded chicken or ground beef , pico, chipotle salsa, cheese and corn. Comes with our creamy avocado dipping sauce.
|TacoRito Tacos
Our most popular dish! Your choice of Fish or Shrimp wrapped with flour tortillas. Topped of with coleslaw, fresh jalapenos, fresh cilantro, lime juice, onion, guacamole, Creamy Chilli Verdeand chipotle mayo. Comes in 3 pieces and served with rice and beans.
More about TacoRito - REBUILDING
TacoRito - REBUILDING
7 Schalks Crossing Rd, plainsboro
|Popular items
|Mexican Street corn (2 pcs)
|$5.65
More about Sumi Ramen
Sumi Ramen
10 Schalks Crossing Road, Unit 16, Plainsboro
|Popular items
|Shrimp Tempura Soba (Hot/Cold)
|$12.00
House made buckwheat noodle and shrimp tempura served with hot dashi broth or cold house dipping sauce.
|Chicken Katsu Curry Platter (R7)
|$12.00
Panko crusted chicken cutlet and fried egg with house Japanese curry sauce, topped with Fukushima zuke (pickled cucumber) and broccoli. Served with white rice.