Chicken soup in Plainsboro

Plainsboro restaurants
Plainsboro restaurants that serve chicken soup

Jhopri Restaurant image

 

Jhopri Restaurant

6 Market Street #904, Plainsboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN SOUP$6.99
A traditional chicken soup subtly flavored with herbs and spices
More about Jhopri Restaurant
Item pic

 

TacoRito - Plainsboro

7 Schalks Crossing Rd, plainsboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken tortilla soup
More about TacoRito - Plainsboro

Princeton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

