Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hot chocolate in
Plainsboro
/
Plainsboro
/
Hot Chocolate
Plainsboro restaurants that serve hot chocolate
Bagel Street Grill
660 Plainsboro Road, Plainsboro Township
No reviews yet
Large Hot Chocolate
$3.79
Small Hot Chocolate
$2.79
More about Bagel Street Grill
Black Pearl Coffee
404 Plainsboro Road, Plainsboro Township
No reviews yet
Hot Chocolate
$0.00
More about Black Pearl Coffee
Browse other tasty dishes in Plainsboro
Muffins
Wontons
Calamari
Cake
Waffles
Chili
Cheese Fries
Grilled Chicken
More near Plainsboro to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Princeton
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Princeton
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
North Brunswick
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Hightstown
No reviews yet
Hillsborough
Avg 3.8
(9 restaurants)
Englishtown
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Pennington
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Kendall Park
Avg 3.7
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(654 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2174 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(66 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(328 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(870 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(430 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(371 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(56 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston