Rice bowls in Plainsboro

More about TacoRito - Plainsboro
TacoRito - Plainsboro
7 Schalks Crossing Rd, plainsboro
|Birria Rice bowl
|$13.75
Our delicious slow cooked beef brisket on top of garlic yellow rice and shredded mozzarella pepper jack cheese blend, lime juice, cilantros and onions. Drizzle with sour cream and mexican hot sauce and our rich birria consommé.
|Baja Rice Bowl
|$0.00
Garlic yellow rice, fresh onions, tomatoes, cilantro, pineapples, salsa verde, sweet corn,and jalapeno. Your choice of Proteins.
|TacoRito Rice Bowl
|$0.00
Fresh cabbage, squeeze lime juice, cilantro, fresh jalapeno, onions, chipotle mayo, creamy chili verde, garlic yellow rice and your choice of steak or chicken.