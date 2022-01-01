Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tortilla soup in
Plainsboro
/
Plainsboro
/
Tortilla Soup
Plainsboro restaurants that serve tortilla soup
Black Pearl Coffee
404 Plainsboro Road, Plainsboro Township
No reviews yet
Chicken Tortilla Soup
$7.50
More about Black Pearl Coffee
TacoRito - Plainsboro
7 Schalks Crossing Rd, plainsboro
No reviews yet
Chicken tortilla soup
$0.00
Tofu tortilla soup
$0.00
More about TacoRito - Plainsboro
Browse other tasty dishes in Plainsboro
Chicken Soup
Fried Rice
Chili
Tacos
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Salmon
Chicken Curry
Curry Chicken
More near Plainsboro to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Princeton
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Princeton
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
North Brunswick
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Hightstown
No reviews yet
Englishtown
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Hillsborough
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Kendall Park
Avg 3.7
(3 restaurants)
Pennington
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(575 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1863 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(271 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(732 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(383 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(309 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston