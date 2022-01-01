Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortilla soup in Plainsboro

Go
Plainsboro restaurants
Toast

Plainsboro restaurants that serve tortilla soup

Consumer pic

 

Black Pearl Coffee

404 Plainsboro Road, Plainsboro Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tortilla Soup$7.50
More about Black Pearl Coffee
Item pic

 

TacoRito - Plainsboro

7 Schalks Crossing Rd, plainsboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken tortilla soup$0.00
Tofu tortilla soup$0.00
More about TacoRito - Plainsboro

Browse other tasty dishes in Plainsboro

Chicken Soup

Fried Rice

Chili

Tacos

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Salmon

Chicken Curry

Curry Chicken

Map

More near Plainsboro to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Princeton

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Princeton

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

North Brunswick

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Hightstown

No reviews yet

Englishtown

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Hillsborough

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Kendall Park

Avg 3.7 (3 restaurants)

Pennington

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (575 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1863 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (732 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (383 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (309 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston