Wontons in Plainsboro

Plainsboro restaurants
Plainsboro restaurants that serve wontons

Jhopri Restaurant - 6 Market Street #904

6 Market Street #904, Plainsboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CRAB WONTON$9.99
jumbo lump crab with cream cheese and buffalo sauce
More about Jhopri Restaurant - 6 Market Street #904
Sumi Ramen

10 Schalks Crossing Road, Unit 16, Plainsboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wonton Soup$5.50
House-made shrimp chicken wonton in chicken broth
Shrimp Chicken Wonton Ramen$12.50
Chicken broth, shoyu sauce, house hand-made shrimp dumplings, romaine lettuce, cabbage, scallion, kikurage (wood ear mushroom) and seasoned boiled egg.
More about Sumi Ramen

