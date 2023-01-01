Wontons in Plainsboro
Plainsboro restaurants that serve wontons
More about Jhopri Restaurant - 6 Market Street #904
Jhopri Restaurant - 6 Market Street #904
6 Market Street #904, Plainsboro
|CRAB WONTON
|$9.99
jumbo lump crab with cream cheese and buffalo sauce
More about Sumi Ramen
Sumi Ramen
10 Schalks Crossing Road, Unit 16, Plainsboro
|Wonton Soup
|$5.50
House-made shrimp chicken wonton in chicken broth
|Shrimp Chicken Wonton Ramen
|$12.50
Chicken broth, shoyu sauce, house hand-made shrimp dumplings, romaine lettuce, cabbage, scallion, kikurage (wood ear mushroom) and seasoned boiled egg.