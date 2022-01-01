Chicken parmesan in Plainview
Plainview restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
More about Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview
PIZZA • SALADS
Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview
635 Old Country rd, Plainview
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$18.25
Classic chicken parmigiana served with your choice of pasta or salad
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.95
5 pieces golden fried served with plum tomato sauce
|Chicken Francaise
|$20.95
Chicken breast served in lemon butter sauce with broccoli. Served with choice of pasta.