Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pitas in Plainview

Go
Plainview restaurants
Toast

Plainview restaurants that serve chicken pitas

Item pic

 

Greek Xpress - Plainview (437 S Oyster Bay Rd)

437 South Oyster Bay Road, Plainview

No reviews yet
Chicken Souvlaki Pita$11.95
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki all wrapped inside a toasted regular pita
L4 Chicken or Pork Pita$13.95
Chicken or Pork Souvlaki Pita with French Fries
Grilled Chicken Pita$11.95
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki all wrapped inside a toasted regular pita
More about Greek Xpress - Plainview (437 S Oyster Bay Rd)
Morrison's image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Morrison's - 430 Woodbury Road

430 Woodbury Road, Plainview

Avg 4.2 (1354 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Pita$18.50
grilled chicken, chopped salad, tzatziki.
More about Morrison's - 430 Woodbury Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Plainview

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Rolls

Penne

Chicken Parmesan

Cheese Fries

Chicken Wraps

Baked Ziti

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Plainview to explore

Farmingdale

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Hicksville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Oyster Bay

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

East Meadow

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Massapequa Park

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Woodbury

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Melville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Huntington Station

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Westbury

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1705 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1414 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (427 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston