Chicken soup in
Plainview
/
Plainview
/
Chicken Soup
Plainview restaurants that serve chicken soup
Francesco's Pizzeria
131 Central Park Road, Plainview
No reviews yet
Chicken Soup
$7.95
More about Francesco's Pizzeria
Greek Xpress
437 South Oyster Bay Road, Plainview
No reviews yet
Chicken Lemon Rice Soup
$6.50
homemade classic Greek "Avgolemono" Soup
More about Greek Xpress
