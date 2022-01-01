Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Plainview

Plainview restaurants
Plainview restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Francesco's Pizzeria image

 

Francesco's Pizzeria

131 Central Park Road, Plainview

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Pizza Wrap$7.50
More about Francesco's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Greek Xpress

437 South Oyster Bay Road, Plainview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.50
Caesar Salad mix with Grilled Chicken, Caesar dressing in your choice of wrap.
L7 Grilled Chicken Wrap$13.95
Grilled Chicken Wrap served with Rice Pilaf
Grilled Chicken Greek Salad Wrap$11.50
Grilled chicken and greek salad mix with vinaigrette or tzatziki sauce in your choice of wrap
More about Greek Xpress
Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview image

PIZZA • SALADS

Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview

635 Old Country rd, Plainview

Avg 4.4 (398 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Wrap w/ Chicken$10.00
Grilled balsamic chicken, romaine lettuce, olives, tomato, red onions feta cheese in our house Italian dressing, served with veggies or french fries
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Grilled balsamic chicken, romaine lettuce, romano cheese, in our creamy caesar dressing, served with veggies or french fries
More about Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview

