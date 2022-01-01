Chicken wraps in Plainview
Plainview restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Francesco's Pizzeria
131 Central Park Road, Plainview
|Chicken Caesar Pizza Wrap
|$7.50
Greek Xpress
437 South Oyster Bay Road, Plainview
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.50
Caesar Salad mix with Grilled Chicken, Caesar dressing in your choice of wrap.
|L7 Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$13.95
Grilled Chicken Wrap served with Rice Pilaf
|Grilled Chicken Greek Salad Wrap
|$11.50
Grilled chicken and greek salad mix with vinaigrette or tzatziki sauce in your choice of wrap
PIZZA • SALADS
Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview
635 Old Country rd, Plainview
|Greek Wrap w/ Chicken
|$10.00
Grilled balsamic chicken, romaine lettuce, olives, tomato, red onions feta cheese in our house Italian dressing, served with veggies or french fries
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.00
Grilled balsamic chicken, romaine lettuce, romano cheese, in our creamy caesar dressing, served with veggies or french fries