Cookies in Plainview

Plainview restaurants that serve cookies
The Shed Restaurant
1511 Old Country Road, Plainview
No reviews yet
Box of cookies*
$7.00
More about The Shed Restaurant
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Morrison's
430 Woodbury Road, Plainview
Avg 4.2
(1354 reviews)
Cookie Dough Skillet
$9.00
jumbo warm cookie dough, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, whipped cream
Rainbow Cookie Cake
$8.00
colorful layers on sponge cake, almond marzapan, raspberry jam, chocolate ganache
More about Morrison's
