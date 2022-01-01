Eggplant parm in Plainview
Plainview restaurants that serve eggplant parm
Francesco's Pizzeria
131 Central Park Road, Plainview
|Eggplant Parmigiana Hero
|$11.50
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$19.95
PIZZA • SALADS
Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview
635 Old Country rd, Plainview
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$17.00
Breaded eggplant with melted mozzarella in our homemade pomodoro sauce. Served with pasta or salad.
|GF Eggplant Parmigiana
|$20.00
Breaded eggplant with melted mozzarella in our homemade pomodoro sauce. Served with pasta or salad.
|Eggplant Parmigiana Hero
|$11.00