French fries in Plainview
Plainview restaurants that serve french fries
More about Francesco's Pizzeria
Francesco's Pizzeria
131 Central Park Road, Plainview
|French Fries Sm
|$3.50
|French Fries Lg
|$6.00
More about Greek Xpress
Greek Xpress
437 South Oyster Bay Road, Plainview
|French Fries
|$6.95
seasoned with salt and Greek oregano
More about Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview
PIZZA • SALADS
Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview
635 Old Country rd, Plainview
|Side French Fries
|$4.50