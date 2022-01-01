Garlic knots in Plainview

Go
Plainview restaurants
Toast

Plainview restaurants that serve garlic knots

Francesco's Pizzeria image

 

Francesco's Pizzeria

131 Central Park Road, Plainview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Franco Salad$11.95
Mesculin Mix, Avocado, Tomatoes, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.
House Salad$9.50
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Black and Green Olives, roasted peppers and Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
Wings (10)$11.95
More about Francesco's Pizzeria
Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview image

PIZZA • SALADS

Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview

635 Old Country rd, Plainview

Avg 4.4 (398 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana$18.25
Classic chicken parmigiana served with your choice of pasta or salad
Mozzarella Sticks$9.95
5 pieces golden fried served with plum tomato sauce
Chicken Francaise$20.95
Chicken breast served in lemon butter sauce with broccoli. Served with choice of pasta.
More about Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview

Browse other tasty dishes in Plainview

Sliders

Map

More near Plainview to explore

Farmingdale

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Hicksville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Oyster Bay

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

East Meadow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Massapequa Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Woodbury

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Melville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Huntington Station

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Westbury

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston