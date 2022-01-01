Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Plainview

Plainview restaurants
Plainview restaurants that serve greek salad

Francesco's Pizzeria image

 

Francesco's Pizzeria

131 Central Park Road, Plainview

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$12.95
More about Francesco's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Greek Xpress

437 South Oyster Bay Road, Plainview

No reviews yet
Takeout
L2 Spinach Pie with Greek Salad$13.95
Spinach Pie with Greek Salad, choice of dressing.
Small Greek Salad$11.95
mixed iceberg and romaine lettuce, ripe tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, Greek feta cheese topped with fresh oregano and served with your choice of dressing
Grilled Chicken Greek Salad Wrap$11.50
Grilled chicken and greek salad mix with vinaigrette or tzatziki sauce in your choice of wrap
More about Greek Xpress
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview

635 Old Country rd, Plainview

Avg 4.4 (398 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$8.75
Crispy lettuce with feta cheese, stuffed grape leaves, kalamata olives, tomatoes and onions with house italian dressing
More about Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview
Morrison's image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Morrison's

430 Woodbury Road, Plainview

Avg 4.2 (1354 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GREEK SALAD PITA$17.50
chicken, feta, chopped salad, tzatziki, rice
More about Morrison's

