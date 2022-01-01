Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Plainview

Plainview restaurants
Plainview restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Francesco's Pizzeria image

 

Francesco's Pizzeria

131 Central Park Road, Plainview

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken w/Lettuce, tomato & mayo Hero$11.50
Grilled Chicken Parmigiana$21.95
Grilled Chicken Parmigiana Hero$12.50
More about Francesco's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Greek Xpress

437 South Oyster Bay Road, Plainview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.50
Caesar Salad mix with Grilled Chicken, Caesar dressing in your choice of wrap.
L7 Grilled Chicken Wrap$13.95
Grilled Chicken Wrap served with Rice Pilaf
Grilled Chicken Platter$20.95
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
More about Greek Xpress
Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview image

PIZZA • SALADS

Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview

635 Old Country rd, Plainview

Avg 4.4 (398 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken w/Fresh Mozz & Broccoli Rabe$13.75
Side Chicken (Grilled Balsamic)$8.00
Grilled Chicken w/Fresh Mozz & Roasted Peppers$13.75
Fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
More about Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview
Item pic

 

The Shed Restaurant

1511 Old Country Road, Plainview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Paillard*$18.80
Arugula, tomato, radish, balsamic glaze, parmesan crisp
More about The Shed Restaurant
Morrison's image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Morrison's

430 Woodbury Road, Plainview

Avg 4.2 (1354 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Bistro$17.50
roasted peppers, mozzarella, balsamic, pesto
Grilled Chicken Breast$19.50
2 Piece Grilled chicken with choice of side.
More about Morrison's

