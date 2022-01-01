Grilled chicken in Plainview
Plainview restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Francesco's Pizzeria
131 Central Park Road, Plainview
|Grilled Chicken w/Lettuce, tomato & mayo Hero
|$11.50
|Grilled Chicken Parmigiana
|$21.95
|Grilled Chicken Parmigiana Hero
|$12.50
Greek Xpress
437 South Oyster Bay Road, Plainview
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.50
Caesar Salad mix with Grilled Chicken, Caesar dressing in your choice of wrap.
|L7 Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$13.95
Grilled Chicken Wrap served with Rice Pilaf
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$20.95
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
PIZZA • SALADS
Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview
635 Old Country rd, Plainview
|Grilled Chicken w/Fresh Mozz & Broccoli Rabe
|$13.75
|Side Chicken (Grilled Balsamic)
|$8.00
|Grilled Chicken w/Fresh Mozz & Roasted Peppers
|$13.75
Fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
The Shed Restaurant
1511 Old Country Road, Plainview
|Grilled Chicken Paillard*
|$18.80
Arugula, tomato, radish, balsamic glaze, parmesan crisp