Pancakes in Plainview
Plainview restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Organic Krush - Plainview
Organic Krush - Plainview
1495 Old Country Road, Bldg C, Plainview
|GF Oatmeal Pancakes
|$12.50
Gluten free oatmeal pancakes maple syrup and garnished with strawberries
More about The Shed Restaurant - Plainview, NY - 1511 Old Country Road
The Shed Restaurant - Plainview, NY - 1511 Old Country Road
1511 Old Country Road, Plainview
|Minnie Pancake*
|$8.00
Large Minnie Mouse pancake
|Mickey Pancake*
|$8.00
Large Mickey Mouse shaped pancake
|Buttermilk Pancakes*
|$12.95
butter, maple syrup
ADD: Berries, Chocolate, banana, nuts $1.50 Each the works $4