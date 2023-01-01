Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Plainview

Go
Plainview restaurants
Toast

Plainview restaurants that serve pancakes

Item pic

 

Organic Krush - Plainview

1495 Old Country Road, Bldg C, Plainview

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Oatmeal Pancakes$12.50
Gluten free oatmeal pancakes maple syrup and garnished with strawberries
More about Organic Krush - Plainview
Item pic

 

The Shed Restaurant - Plainview, NY - 1511 Old Country Road

1511 Old Country Road, Plainview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Minnie Pancake*$8.00
Large Minnie Mouse pancake
Mickey Pancake*$8.00
Large Mickey Mouse shaped pancake
Buttermilk Pancakes*$12.95
butter, maple syrup
ADD: Berries, Chocolate, banana, nuts $1.50 Each the works $4
More about The Shed Restaurant - Plainview, NY - 1511 Old Country Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Plainview

Cobb Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Ravioli

Short Ribs

Stromboli

Antipasto Salad

Eggplant Parm

Cake

Map

More near Plainview to explore

Farmingdale

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Hicksville

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

East Meadow

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Woodbury

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Melville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Westbury

No reviews yet

Massapequa Park

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Oyster Bay

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Huntington Station

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2082 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1616 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (221 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (494 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (993 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston