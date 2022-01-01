Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Plainview

Plainview restaurants
Plainview restaurants that serve penne

Francesco's Pizzeria image

 

Francesco's Pizzeria

131 Central Park Road, Plainview

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
18" Penne Alla Vodka$26.95
More about Francesco's Pizzeria
Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview image

PIZZA • SALADS

Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview

635 Old Country rd, Plainview

Avg 4.4 (398 reviews)
Takeout
WW Penne Primavera$15.95
Whole wheat penne pasta served with fresh vegetables in your choice of sauce (marinara or garlic & oil) add chicken for $4.50 extra
Penne A La Casserole$16.25
Crushed tomato, garlic, mozzarella and eggplant in a light filetto sauce
Penne Vodka$15.25
Penne pasta, sautéed mushrooms and onions in a creamy vodka sauce 1
More about Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview

