Pies in Plainview

Plainview restaurants
Plainview restaurants that serve pies

Francesco's Pizzeria image

 

Francesco's Pizzeria

131 Central Park Road, Plainview

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sicilian Neapolitan Pie$22.00
$30.00 Lg Pie, 10 Wings, 2 Liter Soda$30.00
Sicilian Chicken Bacon Ranch Pie$29.50
More about Francesco's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Greek Xpress

437 South Oyster Bay Road, Plainview

No reviews yet
Takeout
L2 Spinach Pie with Greek Salad$13.95
Spinach Pie with Greek Salad, choice of dressing.
Spinach Pies$10.95
two spinach pies made with homestyle stuffing and pastry dough
Spinach Pie Platter$19.95
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
More about Greek Xpress

