Pies in Plainview
Plainview restaurants that serve pies
Francesco's Pizzeria
131 Central Park Road, Plainview
|Sicilian Neapolitan Pie
|$22.00
|$30.00 Lg Pie, 10 Wings, 2 Liter Soda
|$30.00
|Sicilian Chicken Bacon Ranch Pie
|$29.50
Greek Xpress
437 South Oyster Bay Road, Plainview
|L2 Spinach Pie with Greek Salad
|$13.95
Spinach Pie with Greek Salad, choice of dressing.
|Spinach Pies
|$10.95
two spinach pies made with homestyle stuffing and pastry dough
|Spinach Pie Platter
|$19.95
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.