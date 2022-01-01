Salmon in Plainview
Plainview restaurants that serve salmon
Greek Xpress
437 South Oyster Bay Road, Plainview
|L11 Aegean Salad with Salmon
|$17.95
Aegean Salad with Charbroiled Salmon, Toasted Pita Bread and choice of dressing
|Charbroiled Salmon Platter
|$26.95
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
PIZZA • SALADS
Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview
635 Old Country rd, Plainview
|Side Grilled Salmon
|$11.50
|Salmon Semi Fredo
|$25.25
Grilled salmon served with a romano sauce, asparagus, spinach with vegetable rice
The Shed Restaurant
1511 Old Country Road, Plainview
|Sweet Mustard Glazed Salmon*
|$27.75
Brussels Sprouts & sweet potato saute, sweet mustard glaze, rye crumble
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Morrison's
430 Woodbury Road, Plainview
|CEDAR PLANK SALMON
|$26.95
horseradish mustard sauce
|L/Caesar Salmon
|$17.95