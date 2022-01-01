Salmon in Plainview

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek Xpress

437 South Oyster Bay Road, Plainview

No reviews yet
Takeout
L11 Aegean Salad with Salmon$17.95
Aegean Salad with Charbroiled Salmon, Toasted Pita Bread and choice of dressing
Charbroiled Salmon Platter$26.95
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview image

PIZZA • SALADS

Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview

635 Old Country rd, Plainview

Avg 4.4 (398 reviews)
Takeout
Side Grilled Salmon$11.50
Salmon Semi Fredo$25.25
Grilled salmon served with a romano sauce, asparagus, spinach with vegetable rice
The Shed Restaurant image

 

The Shed Restaurant

1511 Old Country Road, Plainview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Mustard Glazed Salmon*$27.75
Brussels Sprouts & sweet potato saute, sweet mustard glaze, rye crumble
Morrison's image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Morrison's

430 Woodbury Road, Plainview

Avg 4.2 (1354 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CEDAR PLANK SALMON$26.95
horseradish mustard sauce
L/Caesar Salmon$17.95
Sawasdee Thai Elevated image

NOODLES

Sawasdee Thai Elevated

395 S Oyster Bay Road, Plainview

Avg 4.3 (1201 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Sawasdee$28.00
