Spaghetti in Plainview

Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview
635 Old Country rd, Plainview
|GF Spaghetti Shrimp Scampi
|$21.50
Jumbo shrimp, lemon, garlic, and paprika in a scampi sauce served with pasta or salad
|Spaghetti Polpette
|$16.50
Mario’s famous meatballs with spaghetti
|GF Spaghetti Sausage & Peppers
|$18.00
Spaghetti pasta with sweet Italian sausage sautéed with sweet sherry wine, roasted peppers,caramelized onions & a touch of pomodoro sauce