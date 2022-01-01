Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Plainview

Plainview restaurants
Plainview restaurants that serve spaghetti

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview

635 Old Country rd, Plainview

Avg 4.4 (398 reviews)
Takeout
GF Spaghetti Shrimp Scampi$21.50
Jumbo shrimp, lemon, garlic, and paprika in a scampi sauce served with pasta or salad
Spaghetti Polpette$16.50
Mario’s famous meatballs with spaghetti
GF Spaghetti Sausage & Peppers$18.00
Spaghetti pasta with sweet Italian sausage sautéed with sweet sherry wine, roasted peppers,caramelized onions & a touch of pomodoro sauce
More about Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview
Item pic

NOODLES

Sawasdee Thai Elevated

395 S Oyster Bay Road, Plainview

Avg 4.3 (1201 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti Kee Mao$20.00
More about Sawasdee Thai Elevated

