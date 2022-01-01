Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Plainview

Plainview restaurants
Plainview restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Item pic

 

Greek Xpress

437 South Oyster Bay Road, Plainview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$7.95
medium cut golden sweet potato fries
More about Greek Xpress
The Shed Restaurant image

 

The Shed Restaurant

1511 Old Country Road, Plainview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries*$7.95
(GF)
More about The Shed Restaurant

