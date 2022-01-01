Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Plainview

Go
Plainview restaurants
Toast

Plainview restaurants that serve tacos

Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview image

PIZZA • SALADS

Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview

635 Old Country rd, Plainview

Avg 4.4 (398 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Pizza
GF Taco Pizzette$15.25
Lettuce, tomato, onions, spicy meat sauce, American cheese
More about Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview
Morrison's image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Morrison's

430 Woodbury Road, Plainview

Avg 4.2 (1354 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
L/ Mahi Tacos$15.95
-2- mahi tacos, sweet chili, scallion, pineapple salsa
Mahi Tacos$18.95
-2- blackened mahi tacos, sweet chili sauce, pineapple salsa, pico di gallo, plantain
Buffalo Shrimp Tacos$18.95
-2- tacos, lettuce, tomato, avocado, blue cheese, crispy onions,
More about Morrison's

Browse other tasty dishes in Plainview

Pies

Caesar Salad

Chicken Wraps

Bruschetta

Sliders

Stromboli

Cookies

Veal Parmesan

Map

More near Plainview to explore

Farmingdale

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Hicksville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

East Meadow

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Woodbury

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Melville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Oyster Bay

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Massapequa Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Huntington Station

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Westbury

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1560 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1302 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (155 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston