Veal parmesan in Plainview

Plainview restaurants
Plainview restaurants that serve veal parmesan

Francesco's Pizzeria image

 

Francesco's Pizzeria

131 Central Park Road, Plainview

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veal Cutlet Parmigiana Hero$14.50
More about Francesco's Pizzeria
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview

635 Old Country rd, Plainview

Avg 4.4 (398 reviews)
Takeout
Veal Parmigiana$23.95
Tender cut veal with melted mozzarella in our homemade pomodoro sauce with your choice of pasta or salad.
Veal Parmigiana Hero$15.00
GF Veal Parmigiana$27.95
More about Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview

Map

