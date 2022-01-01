Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vodka pizza in Plainview

Plainview restaurants
Plainview restaurants that serve vodka pizza

Francesco's Pizzeria image

 

Francesco's Pizzeria

131 Central Park Road, Plainview

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
10" Penne Alla Vodka Pizza$15.00
More about Francesco's Pizzeria
Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview image

PIZZA • SALADS

Mario's Ristorante & Pizzeria

635 Old Country rd, Plainview

Avg 4.4 (398 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken A La Vodka Pizza$0.00
More about Mario's Ristorante & Pizzeria

