Plainview restaurants you'll love

More about Fieldhouse Deli - Next to Leal's
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Fieldhouse Deli - Next to Leal's
3401 Olton Rd, Plainview
|Popular items
|Turkey Sandwich
|$7.99
|Ham Potato
|$7.99
|Homemade Fries (Side)
|$2.99
More about Leal's Mexican Restaurant - Plainview TX
Leal's Mexican Restaurant - Plainview TX
3311 Olton Rd, Plainview
|Popular items
|Cruzers
|$5.99
A basket full of bite size sopaipillas! Served with our warm homemade dipping sauce (melted butter, honey, cinnamon, sugar)
|Queso Con Carne
|$5.99
Queso with ground beef.
|Crunchy Relleno 2 over brisket
|$13.99
A crunchy battered relleno topped with our "Hatch" green chili queso. Served over a bed of savory brisket with a side of beans and rice.
More about Mia's Pizzeria & Restaurant - 1001 I-27
Mia's Pizzeria & Restaurant - 1001 I-27
1001 I-27, Plainview