Plainview restaurants you'll love

Mexican & Tex-Mex
Must-try Plainview restaurants

Main pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Fieldhouse Deli - Next to Leal's

3401 Olton Rd, Plainview

Avg 4.1 (152 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Sandwich$7.99
Ham Potato$7.99
Homemade Fries (Side)$2.99
More about Fieldhouse Deli - Next to Leal's
Leal's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Leal's Mexican Restaurant - Plainview TX

3311 Olton Rd, Plainview

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cruzers$5.99
A basket full of bite size sopaipillas! Served with our warm homemade dipping sauce (melted butter, honey, cinnamon, sugar)
Queso Con Carne$5.99
Queso with ground beef.
Crunchy Relleno 2 over brisket$13.99
A crunchy battered relleno topped with our "Hatch" green chili queso. Served over a bed of savory brisket with a side of beans and rice.
More about Leal's Mexican Restaurant - Plainview TX
Restaurant banner

 

Mia's Pizzeria & Restaurant - 1001 I-27

1001 I-27, Plainview

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Mia's Pizzeria & Restaurant - 1001 I-27

