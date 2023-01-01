Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bisque in
Plainview
/
Plainview
/
Bisque
Plainview restaurants that serve bisque
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Fieldhouse Deli - Next to Leal's
3401 Olton Rd, Plainview
Avg 4.1
(152 reviews)
Tomato Basil Bisque Bowl
$6.99
Tomato Basil Bisque Cup
$3.99
More about Fieldhouse Deli - Next to Leal's
Table On 10th (New)
3019 10th, Plainview
No reviews yet
Losbster Bisque
$13.00
More about Table On 10th (New)
Browse other tasty dishes in Plainview
Brisket
Chicken Salad
Cake
Chicken Tenders
Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Steak Sandwiches
Cheese Fries
More near Plainview to explore
Lubbock
Avg 4.2
(50 restaurants)
Lubbock
Avg 4.2
(50 restaurants)
Amarillo
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Amarillo
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.3
(37 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(22 restaurants)
Dumas
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Clovis
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Canyon
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lubbock
Avg 4.2
(50 restaurants)
Amarillo
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Clovis
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Dumas
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.3
(37 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.1
(22 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(360 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(417 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(316 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(116 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(635 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston