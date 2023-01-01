Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Plainview

Go
Plainview restaurants
Toast

Plainview restaurants that serve bisque

Main pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Fieldhouse Deli - Next to Leal's

3401 Olton Rd, Plainview

Avg 4.1 (152 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tomato Basil Bisque Bowl$6.99
Tomato Basil Bisque Cup$3.99
More about Fieldhouse Deli - Next to Leal's
Restaurant banner

 

Table On 10th (New)

3019 10th, Plainview

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Losbster Bisque$13.00
More about Table On 10th (New)

Browse other tasty dishes in Plainview

Brisket

Chicken Salad

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Steak Sandwiches

Cheese Fries

Map

More near Plainview to explore

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (50 restaurants)

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (50 restaurants)

Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)

Dumas

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Canyon

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (50 restaurants)

Amarillo

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Dumas

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (360 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (417 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (316 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (116 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (635 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston