Brisket in Plainview
Plainview restaurants that serve brisket
More about Fieldhouse Deli - Next to Leal's
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Fieldhouse Deli - Next to Leal's
3401 Olton Rd, Plainview
|Chopped BBQ Brisket Potato
|$8.99
|Chopped BBQ Brisket Sandwich
|$8.99
More about Leal's Mexican Restaurant - Plainview TX
Leal's Mexican Restaurant - Plainview TX
3311 Olton Rd, Plainview
|Crunchy Relleno 2 over brisket
|$13.99
A crunchy battered relleno topped with our "Hatch" green chili queso. Served over a bed of savory brisket with a side of beans and rice.
|Brisket quesadilla
|$14.99
A delicious favorite! Like a tortilla sandwich! Melted cheese with Brisket. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
|Crunchy Relleno 1 over brisket
|$10.99
A crunchy battered relleno topped with our "Hatch" green chili queso. Served over a bed of savory brisket with a side of beans and rice.