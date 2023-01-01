Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Plainview

Plainview restaurants
Plainview restaurants that serve brisket

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Fieldhouse Deli - Next to Leal's

3401 Olton Rd, Plainview

Avg 4.1 (152 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chopped BBQ Brisket Potato$8.99
Chopped BBQ Brisket Sandwich$8.99
More about Fieldhouse Deli - Next to Leal's
Leal's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Leal's Mexican Restaurant - Plainview TX

3311 Olton Rd, Plainview

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crunchy Relleno 2 over brisket$13.99
A crunchy battered relleno topped with our "Hatch" green chili queso. Served over a bed of savory brisket with a side of beans and rice.
Brisket quesadilla$14.99
A delicious favorite! Like a tortilla sandwich! Melted cheese with Brisket. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Crunchy Relleno 1 over brisket$10.99
A crunchy battered relleno topped with our "Hatch" green chili queso. Served over a bed of savory brisket with a side of beans and rice.
More about Leal's Mexican Restaurant - Plainview TX

