Plainville restaurants you'll love

Go
Plainville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Plainville

Plainville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Gastropubs
Scroll right

Must-try Plainville restaurants

First & Last Tavern image

 

First & Last Tavern

32 Cooke Street, Plainville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Boneless Wings$10.25
10 Wings$14.00
Small Pizza$11.25
More about First & Last Tavern
Hungry Bull Burger Co image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Hungry Bull Burger Co

381 farmington ave, plainville

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bull's Eye Burger$11.00
fried egg, Vermont cheddar, avocado, tomato, spicy aioli
RT 10 Burger$10.00
vermont cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked bacon and bull sauce
All American Burger$9.00
american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, ketchup, mustard
More about Hungry Bull Burger Co
Hop Haus Gastropub Plainville image

 

Hop Haus Gastropub Plainville

24 Whiting Street, Plainville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
HOAX Beer Dinner (FEBRUARY)$75.00
Our next Beer Dinner features Hoax Brewing Thursday Feb 17th at 6:30pm.
Four courses specially paired with select beers from Hoax!
Bacon Cheddar Potato Bombs$8.95
mashed potatoes stuffed with bacon & cheddar cheese, breaded & fried. served with beer cheese.
Bbq Burger$14.75
angus beef · cheddar cheese, bbq sauce and onion frizzles
More about Hop Haus Gastropub Plainville
Rebel Dog Coffee Co. Catering image

 

Rebel Dog Coffee Co. Catering

393 Farmington Avenue (Rt 10), Plainville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Box of Coffee$30.00
Box of coffee comes with cups, sugar, creamers, and stirrers.
64oz Growler - Cold Brew Tea$10.00
Coffee growlers come with cups, sugar, creamers, and stirrers
Orange Juice 10oz$2.00
More about Rebel Dog Coffee Co. Catering
Rebel Dog Coffee Co. image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Rebel Dog Coffee Co.

393 Farmington Ave., Plainville

Avg 4.7 (68 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Mocha
A double shot of espresso shaken over ice with our house-made chocolate syrup and poured over milk.
Light Roast
71 House blend from Irving Farm Coffee Roasters, which has more caffeine, slightly less body, and more floral and fruitier notes than our darker roasts.
Iced Latte
A double shot of espresso shaken with ice and poured over milk. Add extra espresso or flavor shots to your liking!
More about Rebel Dog Coffee Co.
Trenta Tavern image

 

Trenta Tavern

24 Whiting Street, Plainville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Trenta Tavern
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • BBQ

Craft Kitchen Plainville

400 New Britain Ave, Plainville

Avg 4 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Ceasar Salad$10.00
romaine, shaved pecorino, black pepper & croutons
Skillet Mac & Cheese$16.00
Ridiculously creamy blend of signature cheeses melted with cavetappi pasta, baby burrata and seasoned panko baked to perfection. add your favorite toppings.
House Salad$10.00
mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, carrots, chic peas with diced onions & craft vin dressing.
More about Craft Kitchen Plainville

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Plainville

French Fries

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Plainville to explore

Southington

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Plantsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Berlin

No reviews yet

Newington

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston