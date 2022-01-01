Plainville restaurants you'll love
Plainville's top cuisines
Must-try Plainville restaurants
More about First & Last Tavern
First & Last Tavern
32 Cooke Street, Plainville
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings
|$10.25
|10 Wings
|$14.00
|Small Pizza
|$11.25
More about Hungry Bull Burger Co
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Hungry Bull Burger Co
381 farmington ave, plainville
|Popular items
|Bull's Eye Burger
|$11.00
fried egg, Vermont cheddar, avocado, tomato, spicy aioli
|RT 10 Burger
|$10.00
vermont cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked bacon and bull sauce
|All American Burger
|$9.00
american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, ketchup, mustard
More about Hop Haus Gastropub Plainville
Hop Haus Gastropub Plainville
24 Whiting Street, Plainville
|Popular items
|HOAX Beer Dinner (FEBRUARY)
|$75.00
Our next Beer Dinner features Hoax Brewing Thursday Feb 17th at 6:30pm.
Four courses specially paired with select beers from Hoax!
|Bacon Cheddar Potato Bombs
|$8.95
mashed potatoes stuffed with bacon & cheddar cheese, breaded & fried. served with beer cheese.
|Bbq Burger
|$14.75
angus beef · cheddar cheese, bbq sauce and onion frizzles
More about Rebel Dog Coffee Co. Catering
Rebel Dog Coffee Co. Catering
393 Farmington Avenue (Rt 10), Plainville
|Popular items
|Box of Coffee
|$30.00
Box of coffee comes with cups, sugar, creamers, and stirrers.
|64oz Growler - Cold Brew Tea
|$10.00
Coffee growlers come with cups, sugar, creamers, and stirrers
|Orange Juice 10oz
|$2.00
More about Rebel Dog Coffee Co.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Rebel Dog Coffee Co.
393 Farmington Ave., Plainville
|Popular items
|Iced Mocha
A double shot of espresso shaken over ice with our house-made chocolate syrup and poured over milk.
|Light Roast
71 House blend from Irving Farm Coffee Roasters, which has more caffeine, slightly less body, and more floral and fruitier notes than our darker roasts.
|Iced Latte
A double shot of espresso shaken with ice and poured over milk. Add extra espresso or flavor shots to your liking!
More about Craft Kitchen Plainville
PIZZA • BBQ
Craft Kitchen Plainville
400 New Britain Ave, Plainville
|Popular items
|Ceasar Salad
|$10.00
romaine, shaved pecorino, black pepper & croutons
|Skillet Mac & Cheese
|$16.00
Ridiculously creamy blend of signature cheeses melted with cavetappi pasta, baby burrata and seasoned panko baked to perfection. add your favorite toppings.
|House Salad
|$10.00
mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, carrots, chic peas with diced onions & craft vin dressing.