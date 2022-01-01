Boneless wings in Plainville

Go
Plainville restaurants
Toast

Plainville restaurants that serve boneless wings

First & Last Tavern image

 

First & Last Tavern

32 Cooke Street, Plainville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Boneless Wings$10.25
More about First & Last Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Plainville

French Fries

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Plainville to explore

Farmington

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Southington

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Plantsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Berlin

No reviews yet

Newington

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (366 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston