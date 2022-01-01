Caesar salad in Plainville

Plainville restaurants that serve caesar salad

First & Last Tavern image

 

First & Last Tavern

32 Cooke Street, Plainville

Caesar Salad$9.95
More about First & Last Tavern
Hop Haus Gastropub Plainville image

 

Hop Haus Gastropub Plainville

24 Whiting Street, Plainville

HOAX Beer Dinner (FEBRUARY)$75.00
Our next Beer Dinner features Hoax Brewing Thursday Feb 17th at 6:30pm.
Four courses specially paired with select beers from Hoax!
Bacon Cheddar Potato Bombs$8.95
mashed potatoes stuffed with bacon & cheddar cheese, breaded & fried. served with beer cheese.
Bbq Burger$14.75
angus beef · cheddar cheese, bbq sauce and onion frizzles
More about Hop Haus Gastropub Plainville

