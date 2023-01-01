Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Plainville

Plainville restaurants
Plainville restaurants that serve calamari

First & Last Tavern - Plainville

32 Cooke Street, Plainville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari$15.00
with hot cherry peppers
More about First & Last Tavern - Plainville
PIZZA • BBQ

Craft Kitchen Plainville - 400 New Britain Ave

400 New Britain Ave, Plainville

Avg 4 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Calamari$16.00
More about Craft Kitchen Plainville - 400 New Britain Ave

