Chopped salad in
Plainville
/
Plainville
/
Chopped Salad
Plainville restaurants that serve chopped salad
First & Last Tavern
32 Cooke Street, Plainville
No reviews yet
Chopped Salad
$10.25
More about First & Last Tavern
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Rebel Dog Coffee Co.
393 Farmington Ave., Plainville
Avg 4.7
(68 reviews)
Chopped Salad
$11.00
Mixed greens, veggie blend, gorgonzola cheese, sunflower seeds, craisins, raw red onion, and a raspberry vinaigrette. Served with 3 pieces of house-made flatbread.
More about Rebel Dog Coffee Co.
