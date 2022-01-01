French fries in Plainville

Go
Plainville restaurants
Toast

Plainville restaurants that serve french fries

First & Last Tavern image

 

First & Last Tavern

32 Cooke Street, Plainville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Parmesan French Fries$6.50
More about First & Last Tavern
Hungry Bull Burger Co image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Hungry Bull Burger Co

381 farmington ave, plainville

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
RT 10 Burger$10.00
vermont cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked bacon and bull sauce
Bull's Eye Burger$11.00
fried egg, Vermont cheddar, avocado, tomato, spicy aioli
All American Burger$9.00
american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, ketchup, mustard
More about Hungry Bull Burger Co

Browse other tasty dishes in Plainville

Boneless Wings

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Plainville to explore

Southington

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Plantsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Berlin

No reviews yet

Newington

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston