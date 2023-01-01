Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Plainville

Plainville restaurants
Plainville restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Hungry Bull Burger Co image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Hungry Bull Burger Co.

381 farmington ave, plainville

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Build Your Grilled Chicken$9.00
Customize your chicken patty
More about Hungry Bull Burger Co.
Item pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Rebel Dog Coffee Co. - Plainville / Rt 10

393 Farmington Ave., Plainville

Avg 4.7 (68 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Drop Grilled Chicken Melt$13.49
Grilled chicken, bacon, provolone and cheddar cheese, and bourbon apple butter spread* on house multigrain bread.
CONTAINS GLUTEN | Can be made on gluten free bread, but apple butter contains gluten.
More about Rebel Dog Coffee Co. - Plainville / Rt 10

