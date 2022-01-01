Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Plainville

Plainville restaurants
Plainville restaurants that serve mac and cheese

First & Last Tavern image

 

First & Last Tavern

32 Cooke Street, Plainville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Mac N Cheese$7.95
More about First & Last Tavern
Hungry Bull Burger Co image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Hungry Bull Burger Co

381 farmington ave, plainville

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy buffalo chicken mac'n-cheese sandwich$10.00
Mac'n-cheese Hotdog$7.00
Mac N'Cheese$4.99
More about Hungry Bull Burger Co
Hop Haus Gastropub Plainville image

 

Hop Haus Gastropub Plainville

24 Whiting Street, Plainville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Mac & Cheese$17.25
penne pasta with aged cheddar bechamel · cauliflower · roasted tomato · brussels sprouts ·
Porky Mac & Cheese$18.95
penne pasta with haus cured pork belly, smoked Applewood bacon and 24 hour roasted pork shoulder tossed in a aged cheddar béchamel sauce and topped with a fried egg
More about Hop Haus Gastropub Plainville
Skillet Mac & Cheese image

PIZZA • BBQ

Craft Kitchen Plainville

400 New Britain Ave, Plainville

Avg 4 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Skillet Mac & Cheese$18.00
Skillet Mac & Cheese$16.00
Ridiculously creamy blend of signature cheeses melted with cavetappi pasta, baby burrata and seasoned panko baked to perfection. add your favorite toppings.
Kids Crafty Mac & Cheese$8.00
smaller portion of our legendary mac and cheese
More about Craft Kitchen Plainville

