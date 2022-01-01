Mac and cheese in Plainville
Plainville restaurants that serve mac and cheese
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Hungry Bull Burger Co
381 farmington ave, plainville
|Crispy buffalo chicken mac'n-cheese sandwich
|$10.00
|Mac'n-cheese Hotdog
|$7.00
|Mac N'Cheese
|$4.99
Hop Haus Gastropub Plainville
24 Whiting Street, Plainville
|Veggie Mac & Cheese
|$17.25
penne pasta with aged cheddar bechamel · cauliflower · roasted tomato · brussels sprouts ·
|Porky Mac & Cheese
|$18.95
penne pasta with haus cured pork belly, smoked Applewood bacon and 24 hour roasted pork shoulder tossed in a aged cheddar béchamel sauce and topped with a fried egg
PIZZA • BBQ
Craft Kitchen Plainville
400 New Britain Ave, Plainville
|Skillet Mac & Cheese
|$18.00
|$16.00
Ridiculously creamy blend of signature cheeses melted with cavetappi pasta, baby burrata and seasoned panko baked to perfection. add your favorite toppings.
|Kids Crafty Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
smaller portion of our legendary mac and cheese