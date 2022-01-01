Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Plainville

Plainville restaurants
Plainville restaurants that serve paninis

First & Last Tavern image

 

First & Last Tavern

32 Cooke Street, Plainville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey BLT Panini$13.65
Prosciutto Panini$13.65
Buffalo Chicken Panini$13.65
More about First & Last Tavern
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • BBQ

Craft Kitchen Plainville

400 New Britain Ave, Plainville

Avg 4 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Panini$12.00
Eggplant hummus, roasted piquillo peppers, pickled red onion & roasted local corn salsa on house made focaccia bread.
Big Lou's Panini$13.00
Slow roasted pork, olive smear, fried long hots, baby burrata on house made focaccia bread.
More about Craft Kitchen Plainville

