Pies in Plainville

Plainville restaurants
Toast

Plainville restaurants that serve pies

First & Last Tavern image

 

First & Last Tavern

32 Cooke Street, Plainville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
LG Tomato Pie$21.15
SM Tomato Pie$12.30
More about First & Last Tavern
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • BBQ

Craft Kitchen Plainville

400 New Britain Ave, Plainville

Avg 4 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shroom Pie$20.00
Truffle Creme, local mushroom, scallions, fried chic peas, piquillo peppers.
Poutine Pie$22.00
roasted garlic, mozz., handcut fries, brisket, cheddar curds, grandma's gravy & scallions
The Craft Pie$25.00
Crispy pork belly, poached pear, Fontinella cheese. smoked speck, drunk cherries, roasted shallots, foie gras butter, fresh herb and port wine reduction.
More about Craft Kitchen Plainville

