Pies in Plainville

First & Last Tavern
32 Cooke Street, Plainville
|LG Tomato Pie
|$21.15
|SM Tomato Pie
|$12.30
PIZZA • BBQ
Craft Kitchen Plainville
400 New Britain Ave, Plainville
|Shroom Pie
|$20.00
Truffle Creme, local mushroom, scallions, fried chic peas, piquillo peppers.
|Poutine Pie
|$22.00
roasted garlic, mozz., handcut fries, brisket, cheddar curds, grandma's gravy & scallions
|The Craft Pie
|$25.00
Crispy pork belly, poached pear, Fontinella cheese. smoked speck, drunk cherries, roasted shallots, foie gras butter, fresh herb and port wine reduction.