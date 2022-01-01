Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pretzels in
Plainville
/
Plainville
/
Pretzels
Plainville restaurants that serve pretzels
First & Last Tavern
32 Cooke Street, Plainville
No reviews yet
Pretzel Bites
$9.50
More about First & Last Tavern
Hop Haus Gastropub Plainville
24 Whiting Street, Plainville
No reviews yet
Giant Pretzel
$12.25
served w/ cheddar ale cheese sauce
More about Hop Haus Gastropub Plainville
Browse other tasty dishes in Plainville
Salmon
Chicken Pizza
Chicken Tenders
Cheeseburgers
Cheese Pizza
Pies
French Fries
Chopped Salad
More near Plainville to explore
Southington
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Plantsville
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
New Britain
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Waterbury
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Berlin
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Newington
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Unionville
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(536 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(99 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(223 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(121 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston