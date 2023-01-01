Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pumpkin cheesecake in
Plainville
/
Plainville
/
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Plainville restaurants that serve pumpkin cheesecake
KIKI'S KITCHEN
284 Farmington Avenue, Plainville
No reviews yet
V PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE MINI
$7.00
VEGAN
More about KIKI'S KITCHEN
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Rebel Dog Coffee Co. - Plainville / Rt 10
393 Farmington Ave., Plainville
Avg 4.7
(68 reviews)
Pumpkin Cheesecake Bar
$3.25
More about Rebel Dog Coffee Co. - Plainville / Rt 10
