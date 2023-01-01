Salad wrap in Plainville
Plainville restaurants that serve salad wrap
More about First & Last Tavern - Plainville
First & Last Tavern - Plainville
32 Cooke Street, Plainville
|Honey Walnut Chicken Salad Wrap
|$13.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Whole Wheat Wrap, Mixed Greens
More about Rebel Dog Coffee Co. - Plainville / Rt 10
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Rebel Dog Coffee Co. - Plainville / Rt 10
393 Farmington Ave., Plainville
|Curry Chicken Salad Wrap
|$12.50
Curry chicken salad, mixed greens, and candied almonds in our whole wheat wrap.
Chicken salad contains egg (mayonnaise), red onion, raisin, cilantro, lime, celery, and curry spices and these cannot be removed. Candied almonds can be removed, but cross contamination may occur.