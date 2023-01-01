Salmon burgers in Plainville
Plainville restaurants that serve salmon burgers
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Hungry Bull Burger Co.
381 farmington ave, plainville
|Salmon Burger
|$14.00
Salmon burger topped with spring onion slaw, lettuce, avocado, pickles and chipotle aioli.
PIZZA • BBQ
Craft Kitchen Plainville - 400 New Britain Ave
400 New Britain Ave, Plainville
|Salmon Burger
|$15.00
house crafted salmon patty, grilled to order, with poblano ranch, lettuce &tomato
