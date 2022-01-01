Tacos in Plainville
Plainville restaurants that serve tacos
Hop Haus Gastropub Plainville
24 Whiting Street, Plainville
|Fish Tacos
|$14.95
tempura cod · black bean salsa · mandarin
marmalade · greens
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Rebel Dog Coffee Co.
393 Farmington Ave., Plainville
|Salmon Taco
|$5.00
salmon, pico de gallo, avocado and cilantro
|Chicken Taco
|$4.00
Pulled chicken with avocado, cilantro, and onion in our house-made blue corn tortilla.
|Steak Taco
|$5.00
bulgogi spiced steak, sriracha sour cream, pickled onion, cilantro