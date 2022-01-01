Tacos in Plainville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Plainville restaurants that serve tacos

Hop Haus Gastropub Plainville image

 

Hop Haus Gastropub Plainville

24 Whiting Street, Plainville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$14.95
tempura cod · black bean salsa · mandarin
marmalade · greens
More about Hop Haus Gastropub Plainville
Rebel Dog Coffee Co. image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Rebel Dog Coffee Co.

393 Farmington Ave., Plainville

Avg 4.7 (68 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Taco$5.00
salmon, pico de gallo, avocado and cilantro
Chicken Taco$4.00
Pulled chicken with avocado, cilantro, and onion in our house-made blue corn tortilla.
Steak Taco$5.00
bulgogi spiced steak, sriracha sour cream, pickled onion, cilantro
More about Rebel Dog Coffee Co.

