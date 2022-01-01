Plainville restaurants you'll love

Must-try Plainville restaurants

Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA

Papa Gino's

15 Taunton Street, Plainville

Avg 4 (374 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Meatballs Side$1.00
Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD$24.99
More about Papa Gino's
Tasty's Bagel's Plainville image

 

Tasty's Bagel's Plainville

80 Taunton Street Unit A, Plainville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Acai Bowls
Handcrafted acai bowls with a variety of fresh toppings
Bacon Egg & Cheese$5.99
Freshly fried egg, bacon, american cheese
Sausage Egg & Cheese$5.99
Freshly fried egg, sausage and amercian cheese
More about Tasty's Bagel's Plainville
The Chieftain Pub image

 

The Chieftain Pub

23 Washington Street, Plainville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pretzels$13.00
Salted pretzels served with Guinness pub cheese
Fish & Chips$19.00
Lightly battered haddock served with French fries, homemade tartar sauce & coleslaw
Chicken Fingers & Fries$13.00
Chicken fingers served with honey mustard sauce
More about The Chieftain Pub
D'Angelo image

 

D'Angelo

2 Taunton St. Rt. 152, Plainville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lays Baked$1.29
Thanksgiving Toasted
Root Beer
More about D'Angelo
