Chicken salad in Plainville
Plainville restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about 1. Tasty's Bagel's Plainville
1. Tasty's Bagel's Plainville
80 Taunton Street Unit A, Plainville
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$12.49
Mixed greens and romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, fresh avocado, cheddar cheese, roasted corn, black beans, crispy tortillas, avocado poblano ranch topping with grilled chicken.
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$11.99
Grilled Chicken, crisp romaine with homemade bagel croutons, shaved parmesan and bagel croutons
More about The Chieftain Pub
The Chieftain Pub
23 Washington Street, Plainville
|HBBQ Chicken Salad
|$18.00
Lightly battered fried chicken coated in Honey BBQ sauce over a bed of field greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, onions, cucumbers, peppers & croutons
|Oriental Chicken Salad
|$18.00
Lightly breaded chicken over field greens with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, peppers, sliced egg, almond slices, dried noodles & oriental honey dressing