Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Plainville

Go
Plainville restaurants
Toast

Plainville restaurants that serve chicken salad

Tasty's Bagel's Plainville image

 

1. Tasty's Bagel's Plainville

80 Taunton Street Unit A, Plainville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest Chicken Salad$12.49
Mixed greens and romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, fresh avocado, cheddar cheese, roasted corn, black beans, crispy tortillas, avocado poblano ranch topping with grilled chicken.
Chicken Caesar Salad$11.99
Grilled Chicken, crisp romaine with homemade bagel croutons, shaved parmesan and bagel croutons
More about 1. Tasty's Bagel's Plainville
The Chieftain Pub image

 

The Chieftain Pub

23 Washington Street, Plainville

No reviews yet
Takeout
HBBQ Chicken Salad$18.00
Lightly battered fried chicken coated in Honey BBQ sauce over a bed of field greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, onions, cucumbers, peppers & croutons
Oriental Chicken Salad$18.00
Lightly breaded chicken over field greens with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, peppers, sliced egg, almond slices, dried noodles & oriental honey dressing
More about The Chieftain Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Plainville

French Fries

Chicken Tenders

Cheese Fries

Tuna Wraps

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Plainville to explore

Foxboro

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

North Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Walpole

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Woonsocket

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Norton

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (508 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (337 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (243 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston