Lobsters in Plainville

Plainville restaurants
Plainville restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

 

Tasty's Bagel's Plainville

80 Taunton Street Unit A, Plainville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster BLT w/ FF$23.99
Tasty's Lobster Salad on a toasted sub roll with crispy bacon, lettuce and tomato served with a side of french fries
Lobster Roll w/ FF$22.99
Tasty's Lobster Salad in a buttered hot dog roll served with crispy french fries
Lobster Caprese Salad$21.99
Tasty's Lobster Salad over a bed of mixed greens topped with fresh tomato and mozzarella with a balsamic glaze and a side of balsamic dressing
More about Tasty's Bagel's Plainville
Consumer pic

 

Stone Ridge Grill & Bar

60 man mar drive, Plainville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Roll$38.00
More about Stone Ridge Grill & Bar

Map

