Plainwell restaurants you'll love

Plainwell restaurants
Toast
  • Plainwell

Plainwell's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Plainwell restaurants

Four Roses online Tuesday-Friday 5:00-9:00 and Saturday 4:00-9:00 Lunch available 11:00-3:00 by calling 269-685-1077. Please order for day of only, as our menu changes daily.

 

Four Roses online Tuesday-Friday 5:00-9:00 and Saturday 4:00-9:00 Lunch available 11:00-3:00 by calling 269-685-1077. Please order for day of only, as our menu changes daily.

663 10th St, Plainwell

Avg 4.8 (779 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesecakes$7.50
Whitefish Grenoble$20.00
Maple Mustard Baby Back Ribs$20.00
More about Four Roses online Tuesday-Friday 5:00-9:00 and Saturday 4:00-9:00 Lunch available 11:00-3:00 by calling 269-685-1077. Please order for day of only, as our menu changes daily.
Pine Cove Culinary Restaurant

 

Pine Cove Culinary Restaurant

11611 Pine Lake Rd., Plainwell

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salad of the week$3.75
Chicken Tender Basket$3.50
Chicken Fajita Salad$3.75
More about Pine Cove Culinary Restaurant
Old Mill Brewpub & Grill

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Old Mill Brewpub & Grill

717 E. Bridge St., Plainwell

Avg 4 (140 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Cheese Curds$7.99
Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds fried to a golden brown and tossed in mild buffalo sauce. Served with ranch dressing.
Chicken Tenders$12.99
Crispy chicken tenders served with french fries.
Chicken Ranch Wrap$10.99
Crispy chicken tenders, lettuce, diced tomato, cheddar jack cheese and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Old Mill Brewpub & Grill
Doster Country Store

 

Doster Country Store

10 106th Av, Plainwell

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Doster Country Store

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Plainwell

Chicken Tenders

