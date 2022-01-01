Plainwell restaurants you'll love
Plainwell's top cuisines
Must-try Plainwell restaurants
More about Four Roses online Tuesday-Friday 5:00-9:00 and Saturday 4:00-9:00 Lunch available 11:00-3:00 by calling 269-685-1077. Please order for day of only, as our menu changes daily.
Four Roses online Tuesday-Friday 5:00-9:00 and Saturday 4:00-9:00 Lunch available 11:00-3:00 by calling 269-685-1077. Please order for day of only, as our menu changes daily.
663 10th St, Plainwell
|Popular items
|Cheesecakes
|$7.50
|Whitefish Grenoble
|$20.00
|Maple Mustard Baby Back Ribs
|$20.00
More about Pine Cove Culinary Restaurant
Pine Cove Culinary Restaurant
11611 Pine Lake Rd., Plainwell
|Popular items
|Salad of the week
|$3.75
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$3.50
|Chicken Fajita Salad
|$3.75
More about Old Mill Brewpub & Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Old Mill Brewpub & Grill
717 E. Bridge St., Plainwell
|Popular items
|Buffalo Cheese Curds
|$7.99
Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds fried to a golden brown and tossed in mild buffalo sauce. Served with ranch dressing.
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.99
Crispy chicken tenders served with french fries.
|Chicken Ranch Wrap
|$10.99
Crispy chicken tenders, lettuce, diced tomato, cheddar jack cheese and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.