Beef salad in Plainwell

Plainwell restaurants
Plainwell restaurants that serve beef salad

Four Roses online Tuesday-Friday 5:00-9:00 and Saturday 4:00-9:00 Lunch available 11:00-3:00 by calling 269-685-1077. P image

 

Four Roses

663 10th St, Plainwell

Avg 4.8 (779 reviews)
Takeout
Mesquite Beef Skewer On House Salad$26.00
More about Four Roses
Old Mill Brewpub & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Old Mill Brewpub & Grill

717 E. Bridge St., Plainwell

Avg 4 (140 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad with Beef$12.99
A crispy flour tortilla bowl full of seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, and onions. Served with chipotle ranch.
More about Old Mill Brewpub & Grill

