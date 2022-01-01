Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Beef salad in
Plainwell
/
Plainwell
/
Beef Salad
Plainwell restaurants that serve beef salad
Four Roses
663 10th St, Plainwell
Avg 4.8
(779 reviews)
Mesquite Beef Skewer On House Salad
$26.00
More about Four Roses
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Old Mill Brewpub & Grill
717 E. Bridge St., Plainwell
Avg 4
(140 reviews)
Taco Salad with Beef
$12.99
A crispy flour tortilla bowl full of seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, and onions. Served with chipotle ranch.
More about Old Mill Brewpub & Grill
